Apple's chip team continues to embarrass everyone else in the business. Just clocked a clean 400 on the Speedometer 2.0 test for the M2 Air. That's 33% faster than the M1 (and A15) can do. 2.5x faster than a 4.2Ghz i7 Intel iMac. Bananas. Try your own CPU: https://t.co/o25wL35Zu4 pic.twitter.com/WbBmys2bk1