Priset delades ut vid NAACP Image Awards, i konkurrens med filmer som Emperor, Farewell Amor och The 24th. Vinsten för ”Outstanding Independent Motion Picture” tillkännagavs under lördagsnatten svensk tid på Apple TV:s Twitter-konto.

Filmen som kan ses på Apple TV Plus handlar om två svarta affärsmän som bygger upp ett fastighets- och bankimperium. I huvudrollerna ingår Samuel L. Jackson och Anthony Mackie.

Honored to be able to tell stories like #TheBanker. Congratulations to The Banker team on their #NAACPImageAwards win for Outstanding Independent Motion Picture!



Watch now on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. https://t.co/FqDN6q5JXY pic.twitter.com/0lBPml5YsO