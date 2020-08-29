Under fredagskvällen valde Apple att avsluta Epic Games utvecklarkonto, detta efter att företaget medvetet brutit mot regelverket för App Store och mer eller mindre startat ett öppet krig mot Apples avgifter.

Som en följd går det nu inte att ladda ner något av Epic Games spel från App Store, inte ens om man har laddat ner dem tidigare. Det innebär att om du vill spela Fortnite, Battle Breakers eller Infinity Blade på din Iphone eller Ipad måste du redan ha dem på din enhet, annars är det kört.

Det kan dessutom påpekas att även om du har kvar Fortnite på din Iphone eller Ipad kan du från och med nu bara spela mot andra Apple-användare och du kan heller inte köpa någonting inuti spelet. Du får heller inte tillgång till några som helst uppdateringar, så det finns inga garantier att spelet är kompatibelt med kommande versioner av IOS.

Missa inte: Hundratals Iphone med Fortnite installerat säljs på Ebay

Appe har kommenterat situationen med följande uttalande:

– We are disappointed that we have had to terminate the Epic Games account on the ‌App Store‌. We have worked with the team at Epic Games for many years on their launches and releases. The court recommended that Epic comply with the ‌App Store‌ guidelines while their case moves forward, guidelines they’ve followed for the past decade until they created this situation. Epic has refused. Instead they repeatedly submit Fortnite updates designed to violate the guidelines of the ‌App Store‌. This is not fair to all other developers on the ‌App Store‌ and is putting customers in the middle of their fight. We hope that we can work together again in the future, but unfortunately that is not possible today.