Apple har nu skickat ut den skarpa versionen av Mac OS Big Sur 11.2 till allmänheten efter en tids betatestande.

Den här gången ligger fokus på bugg- och säkerhetsfixar och det här är vad som lyfts fram i den engelskspråkiga dokumentationen:

Mac OS Big Sur‌ 11.2 improves Bluetooth reliability and fixes the following issues:

- External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

- Edits to Apple ProRAW photos in the Photos app may not save

- iCloud Drive could turn off after disabling the ‌iCloud Drive‌ Desktop & Documents Folders option

- System Preferences may not unlock when entering your administrator password

- Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols pane when pressed

Som vanligt är det Mac App Store som gäller för uppdatering.