Apples smartklocka fyller fem år i dagarna, vilket såklart är ett bra tillfälle att blicka tillbaka på klockans historia. Just det har Imran Chaudhri gjort, en Apple-veteran som jobbat på företaget i 20 år och som varit med att ta fram produkter som Iphone, Ipad och Apple Watch. Nu jobbar Chaudhri på företaget Humane.

På Twitter har Chaudhri delat med sig av delar av processen, bland annat en av de första skisserna, och en av de första prototyparmbananden.

