Apples smartklocka fyller fem år i dagarna, vilket såklart är ett bra tillfälle att blicka tillbaka på klockans historia. Just det har Imran Chaudhri gjort, en Apple-veteran som jobbat på företaget i 20 år och som varit med att ta fram produkter som Iphone, Ipad och Apple Watch. Nu jobbar Chaudhri på företaget Humane.

På Twitter har Chaudhri delat med sig av delar av processen, bland annat en av de första skisserna, och en av de första prototyparmbananden.

here’s a reproduction of my original sketch for the home screen. the shape of the circular icon was driven by the clock that lived in the centre of what i originally called the dock. the crown gave the home screen a dimensionality, allowing you to scrub through layers of the ui. pic.twitter.com/w2QITncvHl

my first prototype was built on a 6th gen nano strapped to this band. i had just wrapped up ios5 and took it down to show the ID team what notification centre and siri was – and what it could be in the future. i never got to share it with steve. we lost him right after ios5. pic.twitter.com/j4JJYNIgIu