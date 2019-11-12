Trots att det bara gått några dagar sedan Apple TV Plus hade premiär har innehållschefen Kim Rozenfeld redan valt att hoppa av sitt uppdrag, rapporterar Hollywood Reporter.
Kim Rozenfeld rekryterades från Sony Pictures TV och har tidigare arbetat för både ABC Studios och 20th Century Fox TV. Nu ska han satsa helhjärtat på sitt eget produktionsbolag Half Full Productions och har tecknat ett avtal med Apple om att producera innehåll för Apple TV Plus.
Rozenfelds ansvarsområden på Apple TV Plus ska nu fördelas mellan Matt Cherniss och Molly Thompson som tidigare har arbetat för WGN America respektive A+E Networks.
Apple TV 4K 64GB
Senaste nytt