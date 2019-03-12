Om en månad släpps Leander Kahneys biografi över Tim Cook, Apples vd och Steve Jobs efterträdare. Boken har titeln Tim Cook: The genius who took Apple to the next level.

Leander Kahney har tidigare skrivit Jony Ive: The genius behind Apple’s greatest products som publicerades 2014. Med hjälp från flera Apple-anställda ska han nu berätta hur Tim Cook, Apples ganska tystlåtna operativa direktör, tog över efter en av historiens mest kända företagsledare – och har lyckats över förväntan.

Enligt 9 to 5 Mac tittar författaren bland annat på hur Tim Cook hanterade Apples dust med FBI efter San Bernardino-dådet, Apples ökade satsning på miljön och hur lärdomar och värden han fått med sig från IBM och andra jobb innan han kom till Apple har påverkat hans ledarskap.

Tim Cook: The genius who took Apple to the next level släpps 16 april på bland annat Apple Books och Amazon.