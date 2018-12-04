December är topplistornas månad, och Apple är inget undantag. Företaget har nu presenterat 2018 års topplistor för App Store och Itunes Store.
På App Store ser listan över vinnare ut så här:
Itunes Stores topplista:
- Årets apptrend – Self-care
- Årets speltrend – Battle Royale-style gaming
- Årets Iphone-app – Procreate Pocket
- Årets Iphone-spel – Donut County
- Årets Ipad-app – Froggipedia
- Årets Ipad-spel – Gorogoa
- Årets Macprogram – Pixelmator Pro
- Årets Macspel – The Gardens Between
- Årets Apple TV-app – Sweat
- Årets Apple TV-spel – Alto’s Odyssey
Årets bästa podcaster har också utsetts, med ingen speciell ordning:
- Årets artist – Drake
- Årets nykomling – Juice WRLD
- Årets låt – I Like It, Cardi B featuring Bad Bunny & J. Balvin
- Årets album – Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
- Best Podcasts of the Year
- In The Dark
- Caliphate
- The Dream
- Everything is Alive
- Slow Burn
- Dr. Death
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Bubble
- Bundyville
- A Very Fatal Murder
- Wolverine: The Long Night
- Serial
- The Daily
- This American Life
- 99% Invisible