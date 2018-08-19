Sedan tidigare finns Warner Brothers (Princes familjs skivbolag) på Apple Music, men det tog ytterligare några förhandlingar mellan Princes dödsbo och Sony Legacy Recordings innan
artistens musikkatalog skulle hitta till Apples musiktjänst. Det skriver Variety.
Från och med nu finns dock 23 Prince-album från mellan 1995 och 2010 att lyssna på via Apple Music. Ett helt nytt samlingsalbum finns också, och ännu fler album ska vara på väg i framtiden.
Missa inte! Prylfest från Apple på G? Ny rapport skvallrar om höstens lanseringar
Här är Prince-album som finns på Apple Music:
- The Gold Experience (1995) (“The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” ej tillgänlig. Albumet endast för streaming, inte nedladdning)
- Chaos and Disorder (1996)
- Emancipation (1996)
- Crystal Ball (1998)
- The Truth (1998)
- Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999)
- Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic (2001)
- The Rainbow Children (2001)
- One Nite Alone… (2002)
- One Nite Alone…Live (2002)
- One Nite Alone…Live – The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over (Up Late with Prince & The NPG) (2002)
- Xpectation (2003)
- N.E.W.S. (2003)
- C-Note (2004)
- Musicology (2004)
- The Chocolate Invasion (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 1) (2004)
- The Slaughterhouse (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 2) (2004)
- 3121 (2006)
- Planet Earth (2007)
- Indigo Nights (2008)
- Lotusflow3r (2009)
- Mplsound (2009)
- 20Ten (2010)
- Prince Anthology: 1995-2010