Reorna på Apples programbutik kommer tätt så här års, något som vi konsumenter naturligtvis inte har något emot. Nedan listar vi ett antal av alla spel som just nu erbjuds till nedsatt pris:
- 80 Days
- Abi: A Robot’s Tale
- Adventures of Mana
- After the End: Forsaken Destiny
- Atomine
- Bastion
- Botanicula
- Cat Quest
- Causality
- D&D Lords of Waterdeep
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Deus Ex: The Fall
- Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked
- Euclidean Lands
- Final Fantasy II
- Final Fantasy III
- Final Fantasy IV: The After Years
- Final Fantasy IV
- Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of The Lions
- Final Fantasy V
- Final Fantasy VI
- Final Fantasy
- Flower
- Football Manager Touch 2018
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Grim Fandango Remastered
- Her Story
- Hitman GO
- I am Bread
- INKS.
- Infinity Blade
- Infinity Blade II [
- Infinity Blade III
- Invisible Inc.
- Iron Marines
- Jade Empire
- King of Dragon Pass
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Layton’s Mystery Journey
- Little Luca
- Little Things Forever
- Machinarium
- Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2
- Mini Metro
- Morphite
- Motosport Manager Mobile 2
- Neon Chrome
- OK Golf
- Oceanhorn
- Old Man’s Journey
- Party Hard GO
- Poker Night 2
- Potion Explosion
- Ravensword: Shadowlands
- Romancing SaGa 2
- Samorost 3
- Secret of Mana
- Sentinels of the Multiverse
- SIMULACRA
- Sorcery
- Sorcery 2
- Sorcery 3
- Sorcery 4
- Strain Tactics
- Street Fighter IV Champion Edition
- Strike Team Hydra
- Sunless Sea
- Surgeon Simulator
- Tengami
- Tennis in the Face
- The Deer God
- The Room: Three
- Titan Quest
- Tower of Fortune 2
- Transistor
- Vignettes
- Warhammer Quest
- Wheels of Aurelia
- Ys Chronicles I
- Ys Chronicles II
- forma.8 GO
Systemkraven för respektive spel finns på App Store.